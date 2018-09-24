Cedar Point worker seriously injured from fall; company faces penalty for safety violation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cedar Fair LP, which owns and operates Cedar Point, is facing a significant proposed penalty after a worker suffered serious injuries during a fall at the Sandusky amusement park.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the company for “failing to protect workers from falls hazards.”
Inspectors found that the employee fell through a skylight while removing insulating blankets and covers from a roof.
“Falls like this are preventable if employers provide required fall protection systems when employees work at elevated heights, or near floor and wall openings,” said OSHA Toledo Area Office Director Kimberly Nelson.
Cedar Fair LP faces a proposed $142,270 penalty for one willful and one serious safety violation, according to the Department of Labor. The company has 15 business days to reply, comply, or contest the citations.
