Cleveland Browns name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback for game against Raiders

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Just days after the Browns first victory, the coaching staff decided to make a move under the center.
During a press conference Monday morning, Browns head coach Hue Jackson confirmed that Baker Mayfield will start against the Oakland Raiders.
Mayfield replaced Tyrod Taylor after he was placed on concussion protocol last Thursday night.
Jackson said Taylor remains in concussion protocol, as of Monday morning. Drew Stanton will serve as the backup if Taylor is not healthy enough to play.
The rookie entered the game and put on a show, picking up where he left off during his days at Oklahoma.
Watch the “Baker Special” below:
According to reports, head coach Hue Jackson met with both the quarterbacks on their weekend off before he came to the decision.
The Browns will faceoff against the winless Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 30, but fans are already anticipating the duel between Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes on Nov. 4.
