Flash Flood Watch in effect through evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for our central and southernmost counties until 8 p.m.
1-2 inches of rain is possible Monday.
Thunderstorms could bring locally higher amounts.
The heavy rain will continue to track across the Tri-State Monday afternoon.
Localized flooding will be a concern as the rain persists through the evening.
A strong cold front will push through the region Tuesday.
During the evening and overnight, a few thunderstorms that develop may be strong to severe.
Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the main threat with any storms that form.
Dry weather returns for the end of the workweek into the weekend.
