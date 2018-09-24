Flash flood watch for most of Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days with periods of steady and heavy rain expected.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for most of the Tri-State.
The advisory covers all of Northern Kentucky and counties in southeastern Indiana and southwestern Ohio that border the Ohio River.
Look for periods of heavy rain developing south and working north this morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening.
Thanks to the clouds and rain, the high temperature will only reach 71 degrees.
Tuesday could bring more rain and strong to severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Tri-State included in a slight risk for severe storms.
The biggest threat is for damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning.
Tuesday will be warmer with a high of 77.
Rainfall totals are projected between two and four inches by Wednesday evening when the rain finally subsides.
The middle of the week features a drying and clearing trend with temperatures near normal at 75 degrees.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.