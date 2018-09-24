Former La Salle star retires because of neck injury

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Former La Salle High School stand out Jeremy Larkin has retired from football because of a neck injury.
Larkin, a sophomore at Northwestern, was recently diagnosed with cervical stenosis. It is not life-threatening, but will prevent him from playing football, according to a release from the team.
Larkin is Northwestern's top offensive skill player with 346 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season.
"Football has been a life long passion and it has been a process to reconcile the fact that I won't be on the field again, given I've played this game since I was 5 years old," Larkin said in a statement. "I am appreciative of the Northwestern sports medicine and athletic training staffs for uncovering this condition, and for my coaches and the medical staff for putting my health first."
Larkin led La Salle two back-to-back state championships in high school and twice finished runner-up for Ohio Mr. Football.
