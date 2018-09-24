Holiday comes early for toddler battling cancer

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) Christmas is coming early for one local toddler who has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumor.
Brody Allen’s family is continuing to celebrate the holiday early Monday and Tuesday so the 2-year-old can enjoy it.
Doctors have told his parents he is out of treatment options.
Several local radio stations will play holiday music and Christmas carols.
STAR 93.3 will play Christmas music Monday at 3 p.m.
This is in addition to several other events planned for Brody, including a holiday parade that brought out the community Sunday at Northgate Mall.
