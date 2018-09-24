How can you protect yourself against robocalls?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - How do robocalls work?
Sophisticated scammers can make hundreds of thousands of calls in a short period of time -- and they can spoof any number they want in an effort to trick consumers into answering the phone. It’s cheap to do and the technology is readily available.
“Scammers are always trying to stay one step ahead of us,” said Gavin Macomber, senior VP of marketing at First Orion, a company that works to protect consumers against scam calls.
So what should you do? Here are two basic rules:
- If your phone rings and it’s an unknown number, don’t answer.
- If you do, and it’s a computer talking to you, hang up.
