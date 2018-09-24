Indiana man sentenced to 8 years for sexual misconduct with minor

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) - A Dearborn County man has been sentenced to eight years in jail after he pleaded guilty to two separate counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Bradley Johnson “preyed” upon the victim, who was 14 at the time of the assault, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens. The victim gave a tearful testimony in court, Deddens said, about the harmful impact the incident had on her and her entire family.
“She showed immense courage in confronting the defendant, who preyed upon her,” Deddens said.
Officials say the 14-year-old’s father and sister testified and described the "horrendous effects Johnson’s actions” had on the family.
Two of the eight years have been suspended. Johnson will serve his time at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.