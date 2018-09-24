Multi-vehicle crash, fuel spill closes SB I-71/75 at Cut-in-the-Hill

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer and a fuel spill is blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 71/75 until further notice.
The crash involving the semi and multiple vehicles near the 12th Street exit was reported just before 10 a.m. Monday.
Injuries were reported, but not confirmed, according to Kenton Co. dispatchers.
Drivers are advised to detour around the area by using I-471 to westbound I-275 and return to southbound I-71/75.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.