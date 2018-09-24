Missing 4-year-old boy recovered safe

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 4-year-old boy abducted from a West Price Hill home was recovered safe Sunday night, authorities said.
Cincinnati police asked earlier Sunday for help finding Syiaer Domineack. He was last seen at the home of his grandparents, who have emergency custody of the boy, at 10:22 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the child was taken by his father and the two were last seen walking away from his grandparents' home on Kreis Lane.
Authorities did not disclose late Sunday where the boy was recovered, or if his father, Brandon Domineack, 31, was in custody.
Cincinnati police said early Monday they had no details.
Domineack has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and is homeless, according to police.
