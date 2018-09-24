More rain in the forecast

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Flash Flood Watches, Flood Advisories and Flood Warnings are in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area into evening.
More rain is in the forecast this evening and tonight and it will be widespread and occasionally heavy. Rain will continue from time-to-time into Wednesday and it could be accompanied by severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, evening and night.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and we are watching for flooding and driving issues around the Tri State. Tuesday is also a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because of the possibility of severe thunderstorms.
Whenever you see it is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY be sure to check on the status of the weather through the day for how it may affect you.
