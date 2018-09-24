New look, options for KY driver’s licenses and IDs unveiled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards will have a new look beginning in 2019.
As part of the on-going effort to become REAL ID compliant, there will also be an option for residents to get a Voluntary Travel ID, which will allow the IDs to be used for domestic air travel and entrance to restricted federal facilities.
No matter which version of ID residents choose, there will be enhanced security measures.
Residents will notice their photos will no longer be in color. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that allows for more precise laser engraving of facial features.
Officials said the quality of the card material is also improved, making the IDs “virtually tamper-proof.”
The new background of the IDs features the state seal and state flower, as well as “patterns in colors that are difficult to counterfeit,” KYTC said.
When it comes time to renew their license or apply for a permit or identification card, residents need to carefully choose their preferred ID.
Those who opt for a standard driver’s license will NOT be able to use that ID to board an airplane for any commercial flight, even within the United States, or enter any military bases beginning Oct. 1, 2020.
Those wishing to fly or enter military bases MUST obtain a Voluntary Travel ID before Oct. 1, 2020. This is necessary even if the resident’s current ID is not set to expire for several years. (Passports will still be valid to board a domestic flight and are required for international travel.)
If a resident does not need a Voluntary Travel ID, their current ID will be valid for driving and voting until it expires or their personal information changes.
The cost for an eight-year standard driver’s license will be $43, while an eight-year Voluntary Travel ID license will be $48. Four-year licenses will be available at half that cost.
Any driver’s license, permit or personal ID card can be upgraded to double as a Voluntary Travel ID (see example at left).
Minors will not need Voluntary Travel IDs if they are accompanied by an adult who has proper identification.
As part of the security enhancement, residents will have new document requirements in order to receive a Voluntary Travel ID.
Anyone applying for a Voluntary Travel ID for the first time, regardless of whether or not they have a current driver’s license, must bring along the following:
- One document verifying identity (certified birth certificate, passport or Permanent Resident Card)
- Social security number (must present a social security card or W2 form)
- Two documents of proof of residency (utility bill or lease)
Those requirements only apply to Voluntary Travel IDs. Residents wishing to renew a standard driver’s license will only need to present their current license.
All new Kentucky credentials will be sent in the mail after residents apply at their Circuit Court Clerk’s office. The wait time is approximately five to 10 days, KYTC said.
Residents will get a temporary document to use until their new ID card arrives. That document will allow a resident to drive, vote and enter Fort Campbell and Fort Knox. To board a domestic flight, residents can use that temporary document along with their existing card, which will be altered and given back to them when they apply for a new ID.
To read more about the new IDs and required documentation, click or tap here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.