One of Kings Island’s roller coasters is getting a spooky send off

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Something wicket this way comes for a beloved Kings Island ride.
The park announced Monday one of their 16 roller coasters would be meeting an untimely fate at the end of Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt.
Park-goers noticed a fresh, new grave display among the headstones of rides-past.
The marker in front of the future home of a sure-to-be fan-favorite coaster read “R.I.P. 10/28/2018, Rest in Pieces KI, It’s Big It’s Gone, R.I.P. 2018 KI.”
The park says final rides for the mystery coaster will begin this weekend with the ride’s official closing happening the final day of Halloween Haunt.
One could assume that the park will retire one of its older coasters.
Currently, the oldest roller coasters at the park are The Racers, The Beast, Vortex, Adventure Express, The Bat, Flight of Fear, and Invertigo. Those coasters opened in 1972, 1979, 1987, 1991, 1993, 1996, and 1999 respectively.
Another potential option could be the Backlot Stunt Coast, former known as Italian Job: Stunt Track, which opened in 2005.
Many rides, including The Bat and Invertigo, changed names after Paramount sold the park in 2006 when CBS inherited ownership.
Kings Island says they will reveal the coaster later this week.
