Pet store puppies linked to antibiotic-resistant human illnesses in Ohio, 17 other states

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118 people in Ohio and 17 other states.
The report from the CDC cites Campylobacter, a bacteria that can cause diarrhea and fever, as the cause of the illnesses.
The bacteria has shown resistance to antibiotics, according to the CDC.
The investigation started when the Florida Department of Health linked a national pet store chain in Ohio to the illnesses. The pet store chain was not named in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Between Jan. 2016 and Feb. 2018, 118 people reported illnesses across the country, including 29 pet store employees. Ages ranged from less than 1-year to 85-years-old.
In addition to Ohio, other states reporting illnesses include Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
There have been no reports of death linked to Campylobacter, but 26 people were hospitalized for treatment.
