Police: Driver killed in head-on Butler County crash

FAIRFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) - Police are on scene investigating a fatal crash in Fairfield Township Monday morning.
The crash was reported among three vehicles on Hamilton-Cleves Road (Ohio 128) and Hine Road, Butler County dispatchers said.
One car went left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, killing its female driver, said Police Chief Robert Chabali.
Her car traveled on and hit a third vehicle, he said.
Hamilton-Cleves Road is shut down until further notice.
