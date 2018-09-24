Police: Driver killed in head-on Butler County crash

September 24, 2018 at 9:43 AM EST - Updated September 24 at 9:54 AM

FAIRFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) - Police are on scene investigating a fatal crash in Fairfield Township Monday morning.

The crash was reported among three vehicles on Hamilton-Cleves Road (Ohio 128) and Hine Road, Butler County dispatchers said.

One car went left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, killing its female driver, said Police Chief Robert Chabali.

Her car traveled on and hit a third vehicle, he said.

Hamilton-Cleves Road is shut down until further notice.

