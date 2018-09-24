Police: 2 wanted in road rage incidents

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Police announced Sunday they are searching for two drivers after receiving reports of “road rage type incidents" on the AA Highway and Four Mile Road.
“We are aware of the Facebook posts about these incidents,” police wrote on their own Facebook page.
“One suspect vehicle is a compact dark colored car, possibly a Honda Accord or Toyota Celica. The other suspect vehicle is a white newer truck, possibly a Chevrolet. Both vehicles had white male drivers.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Campbell County 911 dispatchers: 859-292-3622.
