4 St. Elizabeth caregivers accused of abusing patient, attorney general says

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Monday, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the indictment of four healthcare caregivers at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Campus for alleged abuse of a patient.
According to Beshear, Ellyssa Klein, 26, Sandra Nobbe, 28, Ashley Flower, 30, and Gary Ray, 71, have each been charged with one count of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult.
A Kenton County grand jury indicted all four on Thursday, Sept. 20.
The indictment alleges that between July 1 and July 2, 2015, Klein, Nobbe and Flower improperly restrained a patient, which included placing a therapy bag on the patient to act as a weight to restrict movement.
Ray, who was also acting as a caregiver at the time of the incident, observed the abuse and neglect, but failed to stop the actions, according to the indictment.
All four caregivers will be arraigned in Kenton County on Oct. 1.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to St. Elizabeth for comment.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.