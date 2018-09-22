Teens on joyride crash into Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Teenagers on a joyride ran into a house in Louisville on Saturday evening.
A call came in around 6:32 p.m. of a vehicle crashing into a house in the 4800 block of Greenvale Circle in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, Metrosafe said.
Police said a group of teenagers took a parent’s car joyriding, lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
“This is the output of teenagers being bad,” said the homeowner, Lisa Wettle.
Wettle says she’s thankful there were no injuries after this joyride came to an abrupt end right into her home.
“I was sitting in my living room watching TV and I hear tires screeching around the corner and I hear it crash into my house and I run to the back door and the kids are running from the car,” said Wettle.
That’s when Wettle said she yelled for her youngest son Jacob to come help see if anyone was hurt. He decided to take things into his own hands, running after one of the girls.
"I catch up to her, I don’t know if she was injured or not, so I grabbed her backpack and kind of just pulled her closer to me,” said Jacob.
Wettle said the girl’s mother helped her identify the other teens and bring them all back to the scene.
Although no one was hurt, the owners said there is structural damage to the house. All the teens were released to their parents, according to the LMPD.
It’s unsure if the homeowners will pursue any charges at this point.
The call was originally reported as a hit-and-run, but Metrosafe said it was reported that the homeowner detained one of the car’s occupants at the scene.
Witnesses at the scene told WAVE 3 News that the homeowner caught one of the people inside the car.
The Louisville Metro Police Department was on the scene and investigating the incident, Metrosafe said.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.