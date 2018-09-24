Troopers: Ohio man charged with 11th OVI offense

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol charged a Blanchester man with operating a vehicle under the influence for his 11th OVI offense, troopers say.
Troopers said 60-year-old Glen Miller was arrested and charged with his most recent offense after a passerby called authorities to report Miller lying in the in the middle of the roadway on Garner Road next to his vehicle.
A trooper who responded to the scene requested Miller be taken to the hospital due to his high level of intoxication.
He was scheduled to appear in the Brown County Municipal Court on Monday, Sept. 24.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.