Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for strong storms, more rain

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Scattered rain showers will continue this evening. We’ve already measured 1.33″ of rain at CVG. Flood watches and advisories are in effect for Hamilton County and all counties south. It extends west to Dearborn County and east to Highland County.
Temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by Tuesday morning. More scattered showers and storms too are expected Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times with strong winds possible too. High 75.
Rain finally tapers off Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler Thursday with a high of only 70. Overnight lows fall into the 50s.
The weekend looks mainly dry with a small chance for rain Sunday. Otherwise more rain is expected early next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Ashley Smith
