A year later, family of missing Middletown woman still searching for answers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The family of a missing Middletown woman is asking for help to find their loved one.
Miamisburg Police said they continue to receive tips and leads even a year after Chelsey Coe went missing.
One year ago, Shula Woodworth called police to say she hadn’t heard from her 26-year-old daughter for a while and she feared she was missing.
Coe was one of six women who disappeared since 2016 within a 35 mile radius of Middletown.
Working on a tip back in July, federal agents joined local police in searching more than 600 acres of Sugar Creek Park south of Dayton where Chelsey was last seen, but they didn’t find any clues.
“This is very difficult. I’m constantly being reminded that my daughter’s missing and that is heart wrenching too," Woodworth said.
The six missing women are:
- Brandy English, 41, of Middletown was last seen in May 2016. She was friends with another woman who went missing, Lindsay Bogan, 30. Bogan's remains were found in July 2016 on a Madison Township farm. She was identified through dental records, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
- Amber Whitmer, 30, of Springfield went missing a month later, in June 2016.
- Amber Flack, 30, of Middletown disappeared in September 2017.
- Melinda Miller, 47, of Middletown vanished in February 2017.
- Michelle Burgan, 47, of Middletown was last seen in May 2017.
- In September, Coe was reported missing from Miamisburg.
Miamisburg police said the do have a person of interest in Chelsey’s disappearance, but they can’t move forward without additional evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Miamisburg Police Department at 937-847-6600.
