Adolphus Washington signs with hometown Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals have signed former Taft High School star Adolphus Washington to their active roster.
Washington confirmed the signing to FOX19 Now sports. The Bengals have yet to announce the deal.
Washington, who played at Taft and helped Ohio State win a national championship in the 2014 season, was signed by the Bengals off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.
The Buffalo Bills drafted Washington in the third round of the 2016 draft. Washington has 56 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 31 career games.
The Bengals were in need of a defensive lineman after Ryan Glasgow suffered a season ending knee injury against Carolina.
