Barry Larkin not in running as Reds begin manager search

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - The search for the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds is officially underway, but Barry Larkin is not in the running.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams said they’ve already started interviewing candidates, but Larkin declined. The Hall of Fame shortstop has long been rumored to be in consideration to become the next skipper in Cincinnati. Larkin, who is currently assisting in the Reds minor league organization, did not rule out potential interest in the future.
Williams said the Cincinnati native expressed he is satisfied in the minors and wants to expand on his contributions there.
Williams interviewed several internal candidates while the Reds were in Miami for a series against the Marlins -- including interim bench coach Pat Kelly, first base coach Freddie Benavides and third base coach Billy Hatcher.
Outside of the organization, Williams plans to interview former Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays manager John Farrell, who is 586-548 in his seven seasons leading an MLB club. Jim Riggleman, who is 63-76 since taking in April, will be interviewed for the position once the season ends.
