Colerain, Kings, Wyoming top OHSAA computer ratings - again

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - Three Tri-State teams are tops in their Divisions for the second straight week of high school football computer ratings released by the OHSAA.
Colerain, Kings and Wyoming are first in their respective regional ratings. The top eight teams in each region after the final week of the regular season will qualify for the playoffs.
Here are the teams of local interest and how they stack up in their regional ratings after four weeks:
DIVISION I
1. Colerain
2. Mason
3. Moeller
4. Elder
5. Fairfield
6. Oak Hills
7. Milford
8. Sycamore
9. Lebanon
10. Lakota East
11. Western Hills
T-12. Lakota West
T-12. St. Xavier
DIVISION II
1. Kings
2. La Salle
3. Little Miami
5. Edgewood
8. Winton Woods
9. Anderson
11. Turpin
DIVISION III
7. Fenwick
8. Badin
11. Mt. Healthy
DIVISION IV
1. Wyoming
3. Indian Hill
4. Batavia
5. Clinton-Massie
7. Taft
11. Aiken
DIVISION V
2. Middletown Madison
6. Purcell Marian
7. Madeira
9. Mariemont
10. CNE
11. CHCA
DIVISION VI
5. Deer Park
DIVISION VII
4. MVCA
