Colerain, Kings, Wyoming top OHSAA computer ratings - again

Ohio releases second high school football computer ratings

Colerain running back Syncere Jones runs for a first down in the Division 1 Football Regional Finals at Mason High School in Mason Ohio. (Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Joe Danneman | September 25, 2018 at 3:17 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 3:17 PM

COLUMBUS, OH (WXIX) - Three Tri-State teams are tops in their Divisions for the second straight week of high school football computer ratings released by the OHSAA.

Colerain, Kings and Wyoming are first in their respective regional ratings. The top eight teams in each region after the final week of the regular season will qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the teams of local interest and how they stack up in their regional ratings after four weeks:

DIVISION I

1. Colerain

2. Mason

3. Moeller

4. Elder

5. Fairfield

6. Oak Hills

7. Milford

8. Sycamore

9. Lebanon

10. Lakota East

11. Western Hills

T-12. Lakota West

T-12. St. Xavier

DIVISION II

1. Kings

2. La Salle

3. Little Miami

5. Edgewood

8. Winton Woods

9. Anderson

11. Turpin

DIVISION III

7. Fenwick

8. Badin

11. Mt. Healthy

DIVISION IV

1. Wyoming

3. Indian Hill

4. Batavia

5. Clinton-Massie

7. Taft

11. Aiken

DIVISION V

2. Middletown Madison

6. Purcell Marian

7. Madeira

9. Mariemont

10. CNE

11. CHCA

DIVISION VI

5. Deer Park

DIVISION VII

4. MVCA

