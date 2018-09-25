Crash closes EB Ronald Reagan Highway

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A crash sent one person to the hospital and shut down eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway for about a half hour Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Two vehicles collided at 9:19 a.m. on the highway near the Colerain Avenue exit, they said.
All eastbound lanes were blocked until 9:54 a.m.
One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said.
The person’s condition was not available.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
