Flash Flood Watch in effect until Wednesday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day continues due to a marginal risk of strong to severe storms.
Tuesday evening look for:
· Heavy Rain
· Localized, Short-Term Flooding
· Dangerous Lighting
· Gusty Winds and
· Isolated Marginal Severe Thunderstorms
A Flash Flood Watch for high water is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Rain will pick up again Tuesday evening with some flooding possible, especially after 5 p.m. Late evening the rain will taper off to scattered showers then the weather finally dries out for Thursday afternoon. Dry weather should last into Sunday.
Highs both days will be cooler with temperatures only reaching 70 degrees.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks mainly dry and sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-70s.
