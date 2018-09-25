Haunted brewery tour debuting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you enjoy The Cincinnati Escape Room or are looking for a Halloween adventure, then you might like the new Haunted Brewery Tours coming to Christian Moerlein Brewery Oct. 5.
Just like an escape room, the haunted brewery tour offers mystery, clues and interactive puzzles. You can even take a group of up to 20 people with you to help solve the inactive puzzle.
The tour is set in the past and your guide walks you through the Moerlein brewery.
“Not only is this the first haunted brewery tour in an actual historic brewery in the country, it’s unlike any other Halloween event in the city,” Steven Hampton, executive director of BDCURC said in a news release. “When you combine local history with a unique interactive element, plus great local beer in the region’s best tap room, it all adds up to a perfect fundraiser for the Brewery District.”
Chrisitan Moerlein Brewery will run the haunted tour every Friday and Saturday night starting in October from 7 to 11 p.m. in Over-the-Rhine.
Moerlein will also be featuring a new specialty beer each weekend.
Tickets are $25 each and can be brought on www.hauntedbrewerytour.com.
