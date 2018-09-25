High water closes Pendleton County schools, roads

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - High water has closed Pendleton County Schools and several county roads, authorities announced Tuesday morning.
Flooding is blocking no less than a dozen roads, a county dispatcher said.
Most main routes and highways are open, she said.
The problem is the Licking River, authorities explained on the county’s emergency management Facebook page. The river was expected to rise 6 feet overnight.
“Beware that some roads on low-lying areas may be flooded by morning,” they wrote.
“Flash Flood Watch in effect. With the rain we’ve had up to this point and the rain occurring now and over the next two days, the Licking River is on the rise,” authorities posted on Pendleton County Emergency Management Facebook page.
“Currently the river is forecast to crest at nearly 30 feet in Falmouth. Below is a link to view the current and forecast levels. Please be aware and monitor rising water if you live near creeks, streams, low lying areas or the river.”
Roads closed due to flooding include:
- Caldwell Lane
- Galloway Road
- Wagners Ferry Road
- River Road in Butler
- Hogg Ridge Road
- Highway 330 near Morgan Bridge
- Mullins Lane
- Kelly Road
- Oscar Spralding
- Whitson
