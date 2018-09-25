Honor Flight veterans visit memorials built in their honor

HEBRON, KY (FOX19) - Seventy-one veterans are in Washington D.C. Tuesday visiting the memorials built in their honor.
It is the fourth Tri-State Honor Flight of the year.
All expenses are paid for the veterans as a thank-you for their service.
The vets departed from the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport Tuesday morning for the day trip.
They were sent-off with full honors, bag pipers playing and a water cannon salute as the airplane made its way toward the tarmac.
The veterans will be visiting the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Iwo Jima, United States Air Force Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Ceremonies will take place throughout the visit.
Stops at popular D.C. sites are also on the schedule.
The veterans will return to CVG at 8:15 p.m. to a welcome home celebration.
The public is invited to take part in the welcome on the lower level of the airport.
