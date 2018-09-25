Is someone loosening people’s lug nuts in Lockland?

LOCKLAND, OH (FOX19) - Some Hamilton County residents are complaining that the lug nuts on their vehicles are being loosened or stolen.
In one instance, a woman says her lug nuts were loosened so much that her tire fell off while she was driving this week. Another resident, Cecil Morris, says he noticed something was wrong on his drive home from work Tuesday afternoon.
"I heard a noise on the front end of my car. I didn't think nothing about it. Then it sounded like it kept getting worse and worse," said Morris.
He says he pulled over and noticed the lug-nuts to his two front tires were all loose.
"It's very weird. I guess I caught it before they had the chance to work all the way off," he said.
Morris says this happened before to another car of his three months ago.
“Our 2000 Monte Carlo. The wheel came off, destroyed the whole right side of my car,” said Morris.
Now, he's worried it will keep happening.
“It hurts but you know, you got people out here that do stuff like that," Morris said.
No police reports have been filed. Morris says he doesn't want to be a bother.
“They’re busy enough. They do a good enough job trying to keep up with everything," he said.
FOX19 reached out to the Lockland Police Department -- they encourage anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it.
