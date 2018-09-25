'Keep your kids close’: Solicitor has North College Hill residents concerned

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Residents in North College Hill are being warned about who they open their doors to after a suspicious man has been going door-to-door asking about the children inside.
Cody Johnson was mowing the grass Friday night when he says a strange man approached him asking for his fiancee.
“I asked him what he wanted of course -- he asks if we could give him critical information on our children our kids and I thought, ‘Why?’ Why would you need any critical information on my kids,” said Johnson.
He says the man told him that he needed the information to put together child ID kits.
"He wanted critical information on children like I guess in case they were to go missing. He said he was working with the police and I checked with the North College Hill police department and no he was not working with police,” said Johnson.
Johnson says when the man pulled up to his house he was wearing street clothes without any type of badge, or identification and was in an unmarked car.
"It was just a plain older Nissan Sentra. I thought that if he was working for the city he would have some time of, it would say Hamilton County on the side of of the car. I told him you need to leave,” said Johnson.
He says the man then canvased a few other homes near Bobwood and Joseph Court in North College Hill before taking off. Johnson says the strangest part of the interaction was that the man knew his wife’s name and asked for her.
"It was really odd that he did that and knew how many kids we had like he had been watching. Like he had been parked down the street the day before because we're always out here playing with the kids,” said Johnson.
Johnson and his fiancee are still rattled by the visit. They fear the man could have been after their children’s social security numbers to steal their identity or worse take their kids. Now they are asking others in the neighborhood to be on the lookout.
“Keep your eyes open," Johnson said. "Watch our for people watching your kids. Keep your kids close.”
North College Hill police say in the three other incidents reported the man did not claim to be working for the police department. The man is described as a tall thin black male with a heavy accent. Anyone with information is asked to report it to police.
