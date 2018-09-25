Legal questions raised after man found with sex dolls resembling children, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Fort Mitchell man was in court Tuesday after he received anatomically correct dolls resembling children from China, police say.
Scott L. Phillips, 41, is facing charges related to possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
“My first reaction when I heard about this case is who on earth makes a sex doll that represents a child," Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.
According to court documents, federal and state authorities tracked a package from China to Phillips' home on Chelsea Drive in Fort Mitchell.
The undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at the home.
When officers went inside they found a doll that looks like a girl between 7 and 9-years-old and another doll that looks like an infant female. Both anatomically correct, according a detective with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Unit.
Court testimony outlined how the dolls were made to be human-like.
Phillip’s public defender argued against the search saying he wasn’t sure the law covered sex dolls.
“It’s obvious when there is a picture of a child that that is a sexual performance by a minor. Now the question is a legal question of whether or not nude dolls constitute a sexual performance by a child," Sanders said.
Sanders said this is the first case of this type that has come to his office.
The judge continued the hearing until Thursday to give both sides and opportunity to write their opinions in a legal brief.
