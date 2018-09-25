Michael Avenatti says he’s representing a 3rd Kavanaugh accuser

“Within the next 48 hours, we will release additional details relating to the allegations relating to Brett Kavanaugh. We will also disclose her name publicly, and she may sit for a televised interview at that time. We have not made a final decision as to where she’s going to sit for an interview, or if she’s going to sit, or on what network she’s going to sit for an interview. But here is what I will say: She is 100-percent credible, and when the American people hear from her, they will determine, as I have, that she is to be believed.”