No water, no problem: Clever dog teaches himself to turn on faucet

(RNN) – Thunder’s one smart dog.
If the brown and white hound needs a drink of water, he doesn’t need to beg or even go to his bowl. The sink will work just fine.
Thunder’s owner Ann Bock posted a video of Thunder’s skills on Facebook.
“This is my dog Thunder who taught himself how to turn on the faucet,” Bock said. “My other dog Stormy checking it out.”
Thunder just stands on top of the toilet, uses his paws to turn the handle and licks.
His buddy, Stormy, makes a quick guest appearance without getting a drink.
Maybe there’s still water in the bowl.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.