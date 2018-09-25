IN officials search for dogs that attacked mini horses, killing 1

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) - In his Hardware store in East Harrison, Richard Kaiser recalls the nightmare he came home to Monday night.
Freddy and Sweet Pea, the mini horses he and his wife own, were attacked by two dogs. Sweet Pea didn’t make it. The Kaisers took pictures of the aftermath, though FOX19 is choosing not to fully show those images.
“When I got to the stall, I saw one of them down. When I opened the gate, two pit bulls ran out,” said Kaiser.
Kaiser ran the dogs off. Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers spent the night looking for them.
The dogs were still on the loose as of Tuesday evening.
Franklin County Animal Control officials say they believe the dogs were dumped by someone driving a dark truck, hauling a trailer. Police say that happened just a few minutes away from the Kaiser’s home. Authorities say those dogs are pit bulls -- one is white with brown markings, another is black. If you know anything or if you saw what happened, you’re asked to call authorities.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.