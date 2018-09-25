One-Hit Wonder Day: What’s on your playlist?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In honor of National One-Hit Wonder Day Tuesday, we’re cranking up the volume on our favorite songs that had their five minutes (or less) of fame but still get us dancing.
What’s on your playlist?
Here’s VH1′s top 10 “100 greatest one-hit wonders”
- “Macarena” Los Del Rio (1996)
- “Tainted Love” Soft Cell (1982)
- “Come on Eileen” Dexys Midnight Runners (1982)
- “I’m Too Sexy” Right Said Fred (1991)
- “Mickey” Toni Basil (1982)
- “Who Let the Dogs Out?” Baha Men (2000)
- “Ice Ice Baby” Vanilla Ice (1990)
- “Take on Me” A-ha (1985)
- “Rico Suave” Geraldo (1990)
- “99 Luftballons” Nena (1984)
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.