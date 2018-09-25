OSP: Driver expected to recover after car hits tree, splits in half

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A driver is expected to recover from a serious crash that split her car in half, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to Ohio 123 at Columbine Court in Turtlecreek Township at 10:47 p.m. Monday.
A female adult driver lost control of her vehicle, it ran off the road, hit a tree and split in half, a patrol dispatcher said.
The woman was taken to a hospital in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
Ohio 123 was briefly closed overnight while troopers investigated and her vehicle was towed away.
