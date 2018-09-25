Police investigate road rage incidents in northern Kentucky

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - A woman is speaking out as police in Campbell County hunt down drivers in several road rage incidents.
The woman spoke with FOX19 on the phone -- she asked not to be identified. She says she’s terrified after seeing two vehicles blowing through red lights while racing on roadways.
Police said there have been three reports about the incidents located near AA Highway and Four Mile Road. They say they’re aware of the situation and are asking for the public’s help to find the drivers.
“They came up on the right hand side on the emergency lane and passed us,” said the woman. “With one on each side of us, and us in the middle, yeah -- that scared me.”
Descriptions of the vehicles involved are vague. Those with information are asked to call police.
