CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of strong to severe storms.
Scattered rain showers already are coming down this morning, but it’s not as heavy or widespread as Monday.
Temperatures will warm to 77 degrees this afternoon. Scattered showers will stick around this afternoon.
The risk for a severe storm will arrive this evening with damaging wind possible.
A Flash Flood Watch for high water remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The advisory covered all of Northern Kentucky, and our Indiana and Ohio counties that border the Ohio River.
More than an inch of rain - 1.35 inches - was recorded through 10 p.m. Monday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Rain will finally taper Wednesday afternoon. It will be cloudy and then gradually become mostly sunny.
Thursday will be partly sunny, too.
Highs both days will be cooler with temperatures only reaching 70 degrees.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks mainly dry and sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-70s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.