Bat in Butler County tests positive for rabies

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For the first time since 2013, Butler County health officials say a rabid bat was found in Fairfield.
According to health officials, the presence of one infected bat means there is the possibility of others in the area.
“It is highly recommended for the public to take precautions to prevent bat exposures,” officials said in a news release.
The Butler County General Health District can send bats for testing if there has been a potential exposure to humans or pets.
The Ohio Department of Health offered these tips to reduce risk of rabies:
• Avoid contact with wild animals, sick or injured animals and animals you don’t know.
• Pet vaccinations should be kept current, and pets should not be permitted to roam.
• Food and nesting or hiding places for wild animals should be eliminated from residential areas.
• Do not feed wildlife, and if you must feed your pets outside, bring the food in at night or keep it covered.
• Homes should be “bat proofed”. Any openings larger than a quarter inch should be sealed.
• Call your doctor and your local health department if you are bitten by an animal or if a bat is found in your sleeping area.
• Human rabies immunizations are effective in preventing human rabies. A series of post-exposure rabies immunizations can be given to animal bite victims when the biting animal cannot be quarantined or tested.
• Call your veterinarian if your pet gets into a fight with a wild animal.
