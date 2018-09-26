Boy with terminal cancer gets key to North Pole from Santa

Brody gets a key to the North Pole from Santa
By Sarah Hager | September 26, 2018 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 10:43 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Christmas is 90 days away but Wednesday morning, a Greater Cincinnati boy with terminal cancer was granted a Christmas wish 3 months early.

Brody Allen was diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spine cancer in May. Doctors said the 2-year-old boy would not live to see the end of the year.

Brody’s family and the Colerain community have since come together to give Brody a Christmas to make him smile. Neighbors decorated their lawns a few months early with Christmas lights and decorations in support of the boy.

Wednesday morning, Brody met Santa and was gifted a key to the North Pole. Meteorologist Frank Marzullo reached out to EnterTRAINment Junction and asked them to open their Christmas display to the boy.

Santa named Brody an honorary elf and pulled a few presents for the boy out of his stocking.

