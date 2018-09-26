Cincinnati Museum Center hiring for Union Terminal reopening, holiday season

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Museum Center will be holding hiring events as it prepares to open new permanent exhibits and its holiday experience this November.
They are hiring over 100 full and part time, as well as seasonal, staff during multiple hiring events this fall.
Those interested in being part of the new museum experience are asked to bring their resume to one of the following hiring events:
Cincinnati Veterans Job Fair – Great American Ball Park
100 Joe Nuxhall Way
Thursday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cincinnati State Fall Career & Co-Op Hiring Fair – Cincinnati State Technical & Community College
Main Building Conference Center, Room 342
Thursday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cincinnati Museum Center Hiring Event – Geier Collections and Research Center
760 W. 5th Street
Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon
Cincinnati Museum Center Hiring Event – Geier Collections and Research Center
760 W. 5th Street
Thursday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Big College Event – Duke Energy Center, Exhibit Hall B
525 Elm Street
Wednesday, Oct. 24, 4 to 8 p.m.
You can see a list of available positions on their website.
