Staffing events seek to fill over 100 available positions

Cincinnati Museum Center hiring for Union Terminal reopening, holiday season
The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal. File photo
By Kim Schupp | September 26, 2018 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 11:24 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Museum Center will be holding hiring events as it prepares to open new permanent exhibits and its holiday experience this November.

They are hiring over 100 full and part time, as well as seasonal, staff during multiple hiring events this fall.

Those interested in being part of the new museum experience are asked to bring their resume to one of the following hiring events:

Cincinnati Veterans Job Fair – Great American Ball Park

100 Joe Nuxhall Way

Thursday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cincinnati State Fall Career & Co-Op Hiring Fair – Cincinnati State Technical & Community College

Main Building Conference Center, Room 342

Thursday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cincinnati Museum Center Hiring Event – Geier Collections and Research Center

760 W. 5th Street

Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon

Cincinnati Museum Center Hiring Event – Geier Collections and Research Center

760 W. 5th Street

Thursday, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Big College Event – Duke Energy Center, Exhibit Hall B

525 Elm Street

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 4 to 8 p.m.

You can see a list of available positions on their website.

