Cooler temperatures moving into the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The cold front has moved east and behind it comes an extended period of dry pleasant weather that will last through the coming weekend. Look for cool to chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons into next week.
The remainder of today will be cloudy, breezy and cool-ish with temperatures overnight falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow will start off cloudy but gradual clearing will take place through the day.
The weekend will be dry and nice and the next rain should arrive Tuesday.
The Ohio River is on the rise and the latest stages and forecast can be found on the FOX19 NOW Facebook pages or on Twitter.
