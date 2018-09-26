Extended stretch of dry, pleasant weather starts Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Flash Flood Watch for high water is in effect until 6 a.m. for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the morning commute and a few will continue until midday.
Clearing begins Wednesday afternoon.
An extended stretch of dry and pleasant weather finally arrives in the Tri-State beginning Wednesday afternoon. The weather looks dry into Tuesday with the possible exceptions of a brief light shower Sunday night and an isolated shower Monday.
Cool mornings and warm, but not hot, afternoons will dominate the area. Look for cool mornings and nice afternoons from Wednesday afternoon into Monday.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks mainly dry and sunny with temperatures warming into the mid-70s.
