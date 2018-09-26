Family of slain high school grad seeks justice, help for headstone

FAIRFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) - Two months after a 16-year-old with a promising future was gunned down, her loved ones want someone to be held responsible for her death while they also try to give her a proper resting place.
For the family of Sydney Garcia-Tovar, her passing has been raw and painful.
“I’d never wish this upon anybody,” said her brother Joaquin Garcia-Tovar.
The teen died July 24, hours after police said she was shot outside of a Fairfield Township apartment complex. A witness said that she was driving a car that had four people, including herself, inside and said she had offered to give two of the people a ride to the complex.
The witness told FOX19 NOW that Sydney Garcia-Tovar was an innocent bystander when an altercation between people inside and outside of the car unfolded. The fight, the witness said, turned into a shootout that took the teen’s life.
“People are still running the streets, and they know what they did, and they’re capable of hurting other people like they did my little sister," said Haley Garcia-Tovar.
Friends and relatives are keeping her memory going and are hoping that the right person will come forward with the right information.
“We’ll never stop fighting for justice for my little sister. She deserves justice," said Haley Garcia-Tovar.
The Hamilton High School early graduate now rests in the Millville Cemetery. Her loved ones visit her there often, but said something is missing.
“She has some small decorations where she is buried, but I think a headstone would be great," said Joaquin Garcia-Tovar.
His sister currently does not have a grave marker. Her siblings said they are not only hurting emotionally, they are hurting financially. That is what inspired a relative to start a GoFundMe page to collect donations to help them out.
“She was a good human being who should not have had her life taken away so soon," said her sister.
If nothing else, her brother and sister believe that putting the perfect touch on her grave site will bring them some peace -- peace they will hold on to until the killer is caught. Fairfield Township Police are investigating the deadly shooting and continue to seek information. Anyone who knows anything is urged to come forward.
Anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe page for the headstone can do so here.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.