Fifth Third worker who survived shooting to recount ordeal

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Fifth Third Bank employee who was shot a dozen times in a deadly attack at the bank’s headquarters earlier this month is recounting her ordeal for the first time in media interviews Wednesday.
ABC-TV’s “Good Morning America,” will air an interview they already taped with Whitney Austin and FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Louisvllle, WAVE 3 News, will sit down with her at her home there, according to a Fifth Third Bank spokeswoman.
You can watch WAVE 3′s interview with Austin tonight at 5 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.
The 37-year-old woman was critically hurt in the Sept. 6 shootings at Fifth Third Center on Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.
Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, opened fire in the building’s lobby and managed to fire 35 rounds before Cincinnati police responded within minutes and fatally shot him.
Perez killed two contractors and a bank employee, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.
He also wounded two bank employees, including Whitney and Brian Sarver.
Police say Perez could have killed many more: His briefcase held more than 250 rounds of extra ammunition.
The first shot was fired at 9:06 p.m. and stopped after four officers responded in three and a half minutes: Gregory Toyeas, Jennifer Chilton, Antonio Etter and Eric Kaminsky.
Surveillance and body cam footage shows Perez shooting in the lobby and then firing at officers.
They returned fire, shooting through the glass, and killed him.
The scene was declared secure at 9:15 a.m.
The actions of the officers are not only justified, they also are “heroic,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said earlier this month after reviewing the case.
“They responded quickly and saved numerous lives. We will never know how many people they saved that day,” Deters has said.
“Sadly, three innocent people died and two people were seriously injured as a result of Perez’s actions. “People may take for granted the work that our first responders do, but I want to personally thank them for their bravery and service to our community."
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.