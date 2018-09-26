Healthcare company that serves Tri-State hacked, patient data stolen

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A healthcare company that treats patients in the Tri-State now admits hackers made off with sensitive patient data.
Aspire Health, based in Nashville, treats patients in 25 states, including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Federal court records just released reveal hackers got into Aspire’s computer system in early September—after an employee fell for a phishing scam. Those hackers stole confidential patient data, though Aspire isn’t saying exactly how many patient records were exposed.
Insurers, hospitals and doctors offices are popular targets for hackers because of the sensitive patient information they store. You may recall the Anthem data breach three years ago when 80 million Americans had their social security numbers, birth dates and much more stolen by cyber thieves. And of course 150 million of us had our information stolen when hackers breached Equifax’s database last year.
This is why Simply Money recommends everyone freeze their credit if they haven’t already. That way thieves cannot apply for credit in your name using your social security number.
And a new federal law just forced the three big credit bureaus to provide those freezes for free. Here is their contact information:
- Equifax
- 800-685-1111
- Experian
- 888-397-3742
- Transunion
- 888-909-8872
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.