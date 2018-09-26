Indiana crash kills 1, injures 4

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A head-on crash on State Route 56 in Ohio County, Indiana killed one woman and injured three others Tuesday night, Indiana State Police say.
Troopers say the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. near Rising Sun when a Dodge Journey driving on the southbound side of the road crossed the centerline, hitting a Chevrolet Impala.
The Impala was driven by Lauren M. Rose, 19, of Vevay, Indiana. Rose was taken to Highpoint Health Hospital in Lawrenceburg where she died from her injuries.
Her passenger, Isaiah Earles, 18, was also taken to the hospital. Earles has minor injuries and is expected to be O.K.
The driver of the van, Jennifer J. Turner, 40, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She had two passengers with her, both were minors.
The teen girl in Turner’s front seat was taken to a Cincinnati-area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The boy in the backseat was taken to Highpoint Health to be treated for minor injuries.
Troopers say the road was shut down for two to three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
Turner submitted to a blood test for intoxication, troopers say, the results are pending.
