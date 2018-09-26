Ohio Uber drivers may be eligible for share of $148 million data breach settlement

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to all 50 states and the District of Columbia who are participating in a nationwide settlement over how the ridesharing company handled a 2016 data breach.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday morning that the state will receive $5,585,868 of the $148 million settlement.
“People deserve and need to know when their personal information is breached so that they can protect themselves,” Attorney General DeWine said. “This settlement will help protect Uber drivers’ and riders’ personal information, and it underscores the importance of companies providing prompt, appropriate notice about data breaches.”
Approximately $1.2 million worth of Ohio’s share will be distributed to eligible Ohio drivers who drove or applied to drive for Uber prior to Nov. 2016 and whose driver’s license numbers were accessed during the 2016 data breach, which affected 600,000 Uber drivers nationwide..
Each eligible Ohio driver will receive a $100 payment.
The settlement also requires Uber to:
- Take steps to protect any user data that Uber stores on third-party platforms;
- Require strong password policies for Uber employees;
- Develop and implement a strong overall data security policy for all data that Uber collects about its users; and
- Hire a qualified outside party to assess Uber’s data security efforts on a regular basis and draft a report with any recommended security improvements.
A settlement administrator will distribute the $100 payments to drivers in the near future, according to DeWine. The remaining funds will be used to promote cybersecurity and consumer protection.
