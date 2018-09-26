Police: Downtown businesses be on the lookout for fire inspection scammer

This man is accused of being an employee of "Metro Fire Prevention" and is scamming downtown businesses.
By Kim Schupp | September 26, 2018 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated September 26 at 2:26 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is warning downtown area businesses to be on the lookout for a man who says he works for “Metro Fire Prevention.”

According to police, the suspect is going into businesses saying he is a fire prevention employee and needs to inspect their fire extinguishers.

Police say after his inspection, he demands $100 cash from the business.

If you know this suspect, you’re asked to contact Detective Mike Roth at 513-352-5442.

