Police: Downtown businesses be on the lookout for fire inspection scammer

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is warning downtown area businesses to be on the lookout for a man who says he works for “Metro Fire Prevention.”
According to police, the suspect is going into businesses saying he is a fire prevention employee and needs to inspect their fire extinguishers.
Police say after his inspection, he demands $100 cash from the business.
If you know this suspect, you’re asked to contact Detective Mike Roth at 513-352-5442.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.